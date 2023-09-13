After the non-party deputy Feliciano Valle Sandoval reveal his aspirations to compete for the Guasave mayor’s office with the Morena flag, the federal delegate of the party, Efraín Zavala Espinoza, pointed out that one thing is the aspirations that he could have, like others, but that does not imply that it is already a fact, which is why he highlighted that it will be necessary to wait for the times and also to define the method in which the municipal participants will be chosen.

By the way, the morenistas They continue to feel strong, so much so that they consider that if they do not choose their ‘sign’ well, they will not be affected in the elections, since they do not see true competition between the opposition parties, which could cause them concern; Yes, Zavala Espinoza highlighted that the National Regeneration Movement It will always be open to all citizens who want to join the project.