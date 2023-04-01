In a recent study published in the journal Lancet Regional Health: Americas, researchers from Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (HCPA) identified the impact of potentially preventable risk factors for dementia in the Brazilian population.

The study evaluated the percentage of cases of dementia that would be avoided if these risk factors were controlled in the population. The main conclusion of the research, led by doctors Raphael Machado Castilhos and Wyllians Vendramini Borelli, was that around 50% of all cases of dementia in the country could be avoided. This means that, if risk factors are controlled, the number of dementia in the country could be reduced by half.

Castilhos is a neurologist and researcher at HCPA, in addition to being a professor at the Graduate Program in Medicine: Medical Sciences at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS). Borelli is a resident physician in neurology and a researcher at HCPA, with training at Université Paris-Sud (France) and at New York University (USA).

The main objective of the study was to estimate the population attributable fraction of dementia risk factors among adults over 50 years old, i.e., if a risk factor were eliminated from the population, a percentage of dementia cases would be reduced. Risk factors are conditions that increase the chance of developing a disease — in this case, dementia. The theme is of special interest because Brazil and other countries with low educational level and in development present an increasing number of cases. However, what is most surprising is that most people who have dementia are undiagnosed, according to another study published in the Lancet in 2014.

— The study assessed the percentage of potentially preventable cases of dementia and not specifically Alzheimer’s disease. These two concepts are commonly confused – points out neurologist Castilhos. — Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia, but it’s not the only one. Dementia is understood as any brain disease that results in cognitive decline and consequently leads to an impact on day-to-day activities.

types of dementia

Alzheimer’s disease: it is the most frequent cause of dementia in the world. It is estimated that there are 35.6 million patients. It mainly causes memory deficit.

Vascular dementia: usually occurs after a stroke, or in people who have uncontrolled cardiovascular problems for years.

Lewy body dementia: less frequent, starts with hallucinations and can be confused with Parkinson’s.

Frontotemporal dementia: usually starts earlier than others. Alters behavior, language and planning ability.

There are several cognitive functions that can be affected by different types of dementia, such as memory, language and attention. Alzheimer’s disease is the most mentioned type of dementia in Brazil and in the world because it is the most common and mainly affects memory – the ability to remember recent and past events.

The authors collected information from 9,412 individuals from the Brazilian population belonging to different regions and who participated in the ELSI-Brasil (Longitudinal Health Study of Brazilian Elderly People), originally conducted by Fiocruz-Minas. This study has an epidemiological approach and is able to estimate the prevalence of several conditions in the country.

The 10 risk factors identified, in descending order of impact on the prevention of dementia in the country, are: hearing loss, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, low educational level, depression, obesity, diabetes, smoking, social isolation and excessive use of alcohol. It is worth remembering that public health measures against smoking made it the penultimate modifiable factor in Brazil, a fact that contrasts with other developed countries that did not have this type of public policy.

Hearing loss was the risk factor with the greatest impact on dementia in the Brazilian population. This means that, when well controlled, hearing loss has a great potential to prevent new cases of dementia in the country — approximately 14.2% of cases. Even more impressive, almost a third of the Brazilian population reported that they have some form of hearing loss.

— The relationship between hearing loss and cognitive loss has still been little studied, but it is believed that hearing has a direct influence on social isolation, brain structure and the effort required for social relationships. Anyway, these theories still need to be confirmed to better understand the relationship between deafness and dementia. But prevention can be done immediately – defends the doctor Borelli.

The 10 risk factors

In descending order of impact on dementia prevention in the country:

Hearing loss: 14.2%

Sedentary lifestyle: 11.3%

Hypertension: 10.4%

Low educational level: 9.5%

Depression: 6.9%

Obesity: 6.3%

Diabetes: 3.6%

Smoking: 2.9%

Social isolation: 1.5%

Excessive alcohol use: 0.2%

Sedentarism is one of the biggest problems of modern society. Lack of physical exercise causes major problems throughout the body, including an increased risk of dementia. Specifically, eliminating a sedentary lifestyle would reduce cases of dementia in Brazil by 11.3%, and almost half of the Brazilian population reports that they do not engage in regular physical activity.

— Here it is worth remembering that this study investigates only the brain, but sedentary lifestyle is also associated with other diseases, such as myocardial infarction and stroke. Generally, a sedentary lifestyle is associated with other conditions that increase the chance of having diseases, such as a low-fiber diet, depression and obesity — observes Castilhos.