When exactly should summer tires be installed?

EThere is no generally prescribed time for changing tires in Germany. The law only stipulates that the equipment must be “adapted to the weather conditions”. The common rule of thumb that summer tires should be on your car “from Easter to October” should therefore be treated with caution.

According to the TÜV association, summer tires can be fitted if the morning temperatures are reliably above seven degrees Celsius. At very low plus temperatures, the rubber compound of summer tires hardens more quickly, which can noticeably reduce grip on the road. But there are also summer tires that still offer enough grip on dry roads below seven degrees.

What are the advantages of summer tires?

The driving characteristics of winter and summer tires are adapted to different seasons and weather conditions. Winter tires, for example, offer better grip in snow, among other things. Summer tires, on the other hand, have a number of advantages: fuel consumption is lower, braking distances are shorter, and driving stability is higher. All-season tires are very similar to winter tires in terms of their properties, so fuel consumption is higher in summer. They are marked with the mud and snow symbol (M+S).

When do you need to buy new tires?

A legal minimum tread depth of 1.6 millimeters applies to tires. According to ADAC, the adhesion can decrease significantly at just four millimeters – for example in wet conditions. The Automobile Club and the German Traffic Watch therefore recommend replacing summer tires with a tread depth of three millimeters at the latest and winter tires with a remaining tread depth of four millimeters.







How long does a tire last?

After ten years at the latest, a tire becomes obsolete. But even six-year-old tires can pose a risk if not treated properly. The date of manufacture can be read in an oval on the tire sidewall with an indication of the month and year.

What does the tire label say?

According to ADAC, the labeling shows fuel efficiency, tire grip in wet conditions and rolling noise. The properties are evaluated based on rolling resistance and wet grip, which are important for fuel consumption, in classes A to G or in the traffic light colors from green to yellow to red. The rolling noise is given in decibels and graphically stylized in the form of sound waves – the fewer black waves, the quieter the tire.

How good are summer tires in the test?

The ADAC has currently tested 16 models of small SUVs and mid-range cars, including driving safety and environmental performance. Three tires from Continental, Michelin and Kumho were rated “good”, twelve were “satisfactory” and one tire was rated “adequate”. Above all, weaknesses in wet or dry roads and also the environmental balance led to the devaluation.







What should you pay attention to when installing and storing tires?

Before storage, the tires should be marked with chalk to indicate where they were mounted on the car. This makes installation easier when changing. When storing tires on rims, it doesn't matter whether they are stored lying or hanging. They should be stored in a cool, dry and dark place.