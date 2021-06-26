Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In a surprising development, Egyptian universities began forming a group of committees to start implementing the new university system, which is related to the expansion of credit hours starting from the next academic year.

The new system aims to reduce the number of graduation years to 3 as a minimum for the literary sector and 4 as a minimum for the scientific sector, in order to improve the university education system.

The plan is to keep pace with all global educational systems in the field of university education, reduce the cost of studying for students in universities, relieve Egyptian families by incurring the expenses of an additional year, and alleviate the general situation in terms of transportation, use of roads, and others.

According to Egyptian university officials, no student will be charged with additional tuition fees for the new university system in Egypt.