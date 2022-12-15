Money could be used by the future government to advertise public companies; text approved in the House is in the Senate

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), you can have up to BRL 20 billion available to spend on state-owned advertising in 2023. The value represents 2% of the billing of public and mixed economy companies taking 2021 as the base year, which was R$ 998.8 billion.

For this, it is necessary for the Senate to approve bill 2,896 of 2022, which changes the State-owned Law. The text (full–164 KB) changes, among other points, from 0.5% to up to 2% of gross revenue operating expenses with advertising and sponsorship for these companies in each financial year, in addition to changing spending limits in an election year.

O Power360 found, however, that there is no agreement in Casa Alta for the approval of the project, despite pressure from PT members.

Members of Congress who participated in Lula’s campaign, but are not from the PT, believe that the president-elect would begin his government “with the left foot” if the State Law is changed. They also say that the measure would open space for the Centrão, not for petistas.

On his Twitter profile, the outgoing senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) ranked a possible change in the State-Owned Law as “Historical Retreat” and “dumbness”🇧🇷 Read below the sequence of messages published by the toucan:

APPROVED BY THE CHAMBER

On Tuesday (13.Dec.2022), the Chamber approved the proposal, which also reduces the quarantine of nominees to occupy presidencies and boards of public companies to 30 days. Today, the term is 4 years.

With this, it would facilitate the nomination of the former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT) for the presidency of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), announced by Lula on the 3rd.