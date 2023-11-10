The Fujairah Police General Command decided to reduce the speed on the internal Murbah Road to 91 kilometers per hour instead of 101, while raising the speed on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Road to 91 kilometers per hour instead of 81 kilometers, to enhance the level of safe driving on the roads after a careful and extensive study conducted by it. To improve the condition of roads in the emirate.

The specified speeds were set by radar for vehicles on the streets of Fujairah City in the areas of Corniche, Fujairah, Saif Bin Hamad, Madhab, Kuwait, and internal roads at a speed of 91 kilometers per hour, while the Fujairah Port area road to Murbah was set at 141 kilometers per hour, and the Murbah area street was set at 141 kilometers per hour. The Qidfa Ring Road is 121 kilometers per hour.

The radar speed was also set from Al Badiyah Street to Dibba Al Fujairah at 121 km, Dibba Al Fujairah City Street at 91 km, Dibba Al Fujairah Street to Masafi at 121 km, Dibba – Masafi Truck Street at 91 km, and Dibba Al Fujairah Street to Al Tawiyin Area at 121 km. .

The speed limit for Sheikh Maktoum Street was set at 121 kilometres, Sheikh Khalifa Street (entrance to Fujairah City) was set at 101 kilometres, Sheikh Khalifa Street was set at 141 kilometres, Yabsa Transit Road was set at 101 kilometres, the street behind Fujairah Airport was 101 kilometres, and the Ahfrah area street was set at 91 kilometres. Fujairah Police confirmed that the goal of changing the speed of internal and vital roads is to reduce accidents and ensure safe access for all its users, as we work to activate plans, programs and preventive procedures, in cooperation with our strategic partners, and determine the appropriate speed according to the design of each road, with the aim of ensuring the safety of users and improving the smooth flow. traffic, and in an effort to reduce road accidents and reduce loss of life and property, by activating effective procedures and sustainable programs.