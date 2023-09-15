The critical immigration situation that registers in the call Darien Plugwhich they share Colombia and Panama, It will not be corrected overnight and requires a regional approach.

That is what the State Department told EL TIEMPO after answering questions about an article published this Thursday by The New York Times in which they denounce that politicians, businessmen and regional leaders of Colombia would be taking economic advantage of migrant trafficking that uses this corridor as a route to reach the United States.

“The United States has a clear vision about the challenges of irregular migration. Changing the calculus along a historically neglected international border won’t happen overnight”, a State Department spokesperson told this newspaper.

The Darién is one of the crossings for migrants heading to the United States.

According to the spokesperson, “This regional issue requires a regional response and that is why we are working fully with all countries in the region to monitor conditions and strengthen relationships to manage migration in a humane way and reduce the attraction towards paths that are generally dangerous and often deadly”.

The Times report, It was the result of months of investigation by a team of journalists who traveled to the area and interviewed migrants, public authorities and elected officials and members of community action groups.

According to this medium, there are several characters who “they pursue the migratory bonanza” in Darién and its surrounding municipalities. Including former councilors, mayoral candidates and other politicians in Necoclí or Acandí.

In the country there are two routes that mafias use to mobilize migrants. Photo: Photos: Colombian Navy and Ombudsman’s Office

The business, says the American newspaper, has reached such a point that today there are companies that organize guides for migrants.the boatmen and even the people who carry the travelers’ bags.

Changing the calculus along a historically neglected international border won't happen overnight.

This is the case of the Nueva Luz del Darién Social Foundation, managed, according to the Times, by elected leaders of the community action boards of the area. and which has brought together more than 2,000 local guides and suitcase and bag carriers.

Added to this is the case of a mayoral candidate who leads a boat company for the transportation of migrants.

The newspaper led the report saying that the migrants’ experience is similar to a trip to Disney World, Because they are given handles of different colors depending on the type of “package” they have purchased to cross the jungle and which in some cases includes “premium” options where people carry their luggage and includes other benefits.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68