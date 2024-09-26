Secretary of State Blinken Calls Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine Update Irresponsible

The US State Department has responded to changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine announced on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision irresponsible and ill-timed, especially as world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly.

“I think many people in the world have been very clear about this in the past. So I would just say that it is especially important to do this [осудить решение] now, when the whole world is gathered and talking about the need for greater disarmament and non-proliferation,” Blinken added.

Putin’s statement caused a great stir around the world

The Russian president’s statement about changes to the Russian nuclear doctrine has received a response from the world’s largest media outlets.

The British Financial Times called the Russian leader’s statements a warning to the West and “a clear signal to Ukraine’s allies that they intend to allow Kyiv to strike targets deep inside Russia with Western-made missiles.”

Reuters saw the decision as the Kremlin’s response to discussions in the US and UK about whether Ukraine should be given permission to fire Western missiles at Russian territory. They also recalled that together Russia and the US control 88 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads.

The British publication The Guardian devoted an article to the Russian president’s words under the headline “Vladimir Putin warns the West that he will consider using nuclear weapons.”

The Australian broadcaster ABC said it was unclear what impact Putin’s nuclear doctrine warning would have on the debate over allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Putin expands list of reasons for using nuclear weapons

Putin proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine on Wednesday, September 25.

Thus, in the updated version of the document, aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.

The list of military threats, for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are carried out, has also been expanded, and the category of states and military alliances against which Russia will conduct nuclear deterrence has been expanded. “We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State,” the head of state specified.