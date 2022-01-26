One of the important questions that come to jurists in light of the modernization of the legislative system, and the recent issuance of a number of important laws, do the amended or updated provisions apply to crimes or cases registered before the issuance of new laws, which are still under investigation or trial, or do they only apply to what is recorded Later reports or cases?

What about the cases in which final rulings were issued, and the new laws removed the criminal character of the act, or reduced the punishment prescribed for it?

First of all, we make it clear that there is a general principle that states that criminal laws do not apply retroactively, except in one case that the legislator excluded, which is the issuance of a “law that is better for the accused.” This principle is stipulated and applied in most international legislation, and is related to changing the philosophy of criminalization and punishment, meaning that it If the crime and its punishment are no longer a social necessity, there is no place to sign it.

The most suitable law for the accused is the law that creates for the accused a better legal position than it is under the provisions of the law applicable at the time of the commission of the crime, whether by removing the criminal character of the act, or reducing the penalty prescribed for him, and then the texts and provisions of the new law are applicable since the date of their issuance The court applies it on its own due to its relevance to public order.

But in the event that a final judgment was issued in a case in which the criminal character of the act was lifted, its penalty was reduced, or otherwise under the provisions and provisions of the new law, the convict has the right to submit a request, or the competent Public Prosecution requests a review of the sentence imposed, The request is then referred to the court that issued the final ruling to consider the case again in light of the new law, as it is more suitable for the accused.

This is pursuant to the provisions of Article (14) of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 regarding the Crimes and Penalties Law, which states that “if a law is issued – after the crime has occurred and before a final ruling is passed on it – a law that is more suitable for the accused, then it is applied only, and if it is issued after the judgment becomes A law that makes the act or omission for which the accused was sentenced is not punishable suspends the execution of the judgment, and its penal effects cease, unless the new law stipulates otherwise.

If the new law only reduced the penalty, then the court that issued the final judgment at the request of the Public Prosecution or the convicted person may request a review of the sentence imposed in the light of the new law.

For example and for clarification, if a final ruling has been issued against a person for imprisonment in a check case for insufficient funds under the provisions and provisions of the old law, and he has not implemented the adjudged penalty, then he can, under the provisions and provisions of the new law that lifted criminal protection for this act, He submits a request to the Public Prosecution requesting a stay of execution of the judged judgment.

Senior legal advisor



