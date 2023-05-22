The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the change of its official name to the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, according to Federal Law (3) of 2023 regarding the amendment of some provisions of Federal Decree Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The law includes replacing the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and the phrase (Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Minister of Foreign Affairs), wherever they appear in the title or texts of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, and in any other legislation.