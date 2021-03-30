Changing the name of one of the Corona vaccines

Abu Dhabi (Union) – The European Medicines Agency website announced the change of the name of one of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines used by the bloc countries in their public vaccination campaigns against Covid-19.

The site stated that the British-Swedish vaccine, AstraZeneca, against “Covid-19” had been changed on March 25 to “Vaxifria”, according to what was stated on the agency’s website.

The Swedish Health Products Agency portal stated that this matter will not carry any other changes, but vaccination specialists must be aware of re-labeling, so that the product, label and packaging information does not look different, according to what Russia Today reported.

The change of the name of the vaccine comes after reports reported in March of complications among people who had received it.

However, European Medicines Agency experts confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, noting that its features and benefits greatly exceed the potential risks associated with it.