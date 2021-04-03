Tenants of residential units in Abu Dhabi were surprised by a sudden change in the mechanism of installment fees for municipality fees on lease contracts, which are paid monthly in electricity and water consumption bills, which doubled their value, as a result of their demand to pay two installments in one bill for the month of February, without any prior notification or notification. This caused confusion to the budgets of some of them.

The tenants of Emirates Today informed that they submitted inquiries and complaints to the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, as it is responsible for collecting fees. However, the company confirmed that its role is limited to collecting fees for the benefit of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and it used a voice message recorded on its customer service hotline, explaining the mechanism for paying fees. The municipality affirms the municipality’s entitlement to collect fees in full with the signing of a lease contract, but has developed easy-to-install plans for the purpose of easing customers ’convenience.

Emirates Today has received complaints and inquiries from residents of residential buildings, in which they confirmed the payment of the company’s water and electricity consumption bills for last February, in amounts that greatly exceed the value of actual consumption, as a result of the sudden doubling of the municipality service fee, which caused confusion in their budgets.

The tenants of the housing units pay a fee equivalent to 5% of the value of the lease contract to the Municipality of Abu Dhabi, in exchange for the documentation and registration of the lease contracts, due from the time the contract is registered and documented, and is paid in installments over 12 months or according to the agreed contract period, so that the payment is within the water and electricity bills.

Ayman Saeed Saleh, a construction engineer, said: “I live in a building with an annual rent of 80 thousand dirhams, and every month I pay more than 330 dirhams installment of municipal fees in the water and electricity bill, but this month I was surprised that the fees owed were more than 660 dirhams, in addition to the value of water consumption. And electricity, which constituted a burden on the home budget, ”affirming that he asked the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and the response was that the company is responsible for the correct consumption of its facilities, and that this matter concerns Abu Dhabi Municipality.

This is the response that Abdul Hadi Al-Saudi, a sales official in a food store, received when he asked the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company customer service staff about doubling the municipality’s fees in his bill, explaining that the employee told him that the company is just the collector of these fees.

Samir Ibrahim Abu Abed, an accountant at a car dealership, expressed his annoyance at what he described as the “surprise of the consumption bill”, asking: “How do I pay an amount of about 500 dirhams suddenly, without prior notice or notification from the municipality or the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company?”

On the other hand, Emirates Today asked the municipality about the reasons for the sudden change in the mechanism for collecting fees on lease contracts, but it was not able to obtain a response.

The Abu Dhabi Distribution Company sought to reduce the incoming calls to representatives of its customer service to clarify the reasons for doubling the municipality fee premium, by sending a long voice message on its hotline, in which it said: “If you are renting a property in Abu Dhabi, you will have to pay fees to the municipality in addition to the water and electricity bill, and it will be done. Automatically registering you to pay the municipality fees when registering your lease on the Tawtheeq system.

She emphasized that the number of installments that are added to the customer’s account is equal between the number of months, pointing out that it may happen that the municipality fees will not be collected from the customer in one of the months, or that he collects two installments in one month, which is a possibility and does not cause concern, since the fees in the end will not be Exceeds in any way the total amount of 5% of the lease value by the end of the lease.

According to the voice message, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company and Al Ain Distribution Company deduct municipality fees on behalf of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport, at a rate of 5% of the value of the tenant’s lease contract, provided that the minimum fees to be paid are 450 dirhams, indicating that despite the fact that the total This amount becomes payable from the first day of the lease contract validity, except that it is deducted in the form of monthly installments over the period of the lease contract, in order to facilitate the dealers, to help them pay, so that a special bill for municipality fees is issued every month, along with the water and electricity bills.

