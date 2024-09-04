Ciudad Juarez.- The life of Celia Mendoza, 79, changed after enrolling in a gelatin course and completing her primary education.

She was one of the 105 senior citizens who yesterday received their certificate of completion of the training provided by the senior citizen councils of the Integral Development of the Family (DIF).

For Maria, who is diabetic and uses a wheelchair because her right leg was amputated, receiving this recognition is a motivation for her life, she said.

“I was in the gelatin workshop, it was very nice, you learn a lot, and my colleagues and I thank Mrs. Rubi for the learning; she will help us if we want to start a business, or to make the product more attractive, for my part it is to provide for my family and to keep me busy,” said the interviewee.

The classes were on floristry, packaging and gelatin, and their purpose was to generate economic resources for this population group, said Carlyn James, head of the Coordination for the Care of the Elderly of the DIF.

The people belong to the 90 councils of senior citizens in the city, which consist of approximately five thousand members, he added.

Recognition was also given to those who participated in the workshops on Thanatology, Social Networks and the Good Eating workshop, held at the Oxxo Educational Center, said the coordinator.

Celia said she is not looking to start a business, but just to feel useful. “I think it is great that they have given us these workshops, it means that they value us, that we are still useful and that we can do something with our lives,” she said.

In addition, seven people graduated from primary school and five from secondary school, who were given a certificate endorsed by the Chihuahua State Institute for Training for Work (ICATECH), it was announced.

The event was attended by the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, and the president of the DIF, Rubí Enríquez.