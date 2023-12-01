Transport & Environment, the independent European environmental association, today sent a letter to the attention of the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Maurizio Leo, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, to ask for a green reform of company car taxation.

The appeal

The appeal also signed by 12 Italian companies or companies operating in Italy – Alfen, Avrios, E-shore, Fastned, Grundfos, Ikea, One Wedge, Plus Ev-Charge, Scame, Totem Electro, Voltaage and Wallbox Chargers – reads: ” We believe that the reform of company car taxation can no longer be postponed and that it can and must become the tool to accelerate the penetration of clean vehicles into fleets”. This need also emerged from a T&E study which compares the taxation applied to cars in 31 European states. Many countries adopt taxation measures linked primarily to greenhouse gas emissions, thus promoting the transition towards zero-emission electric vehicles. The car tax system in Italy, however, is largely disconnected from the emission factor: this element of backwardness in our taxation is among the main causes of the accumulated delay in the decarbonisation of the national car fleet, compared to the European average.

The strategy

“We believe we are ready to give a useful impulse to the transition to electric mobility – write the companies that signed the appeal – To do this we ask that the taxation of newly registered company cars be based on CO2 emissions, differentiating between polluting vehicles and non-polluting.” And they add: “a review of the taxation of company cars, based on the CO2 emissions of vehicles will also bring Italy closer to European standards and will support the development of the entire value chain of electric mobility”, also considering that an increase in electric cars in company fleets it would quickly lead to an increase in BEVs on the used market, ensuring greater accessibility to these vehicles by consumers.

The target

The objective of the proposal is to encourage the spread of zero-emission vehicles, thus increasing the competitiveness of the Italian automotive sector and simultaneously reducing climate-altering and polluting emissions. “We remind you that Italy records the highest number of premature deaths in Europe every year due to air pollution (of which a significant component is generated by road transport)”, say the members of the initiative promoted by T&E. T&E and the co-signatory companies hope that this appeal will be listened to and paid attention to by the institutions. It is therefore hoped that the tax reform of the company car envisaged in the Delegation Law – whose implementing decree is expected for next year – the revision of the National Energy and Climate Plan, and the reduction of Environmentally Harmful Subsidies – envisaged in the framework of the RePowerEu – can translate into targeted and effective policies to support zero-emission mobility.