From 15 April it was mandatory to equip your car with summer (or all-season) tyres. Altroconsumo has conducted a series of tests, the European leader in these activities, on the main measures to help the consumer in choosing.

Thomas Marcoli – Milan

From 15 April the obligation to equip your car with summer (or all-season) tires came into force. You have until May 15th, for those caught driving with non-standard tires after this date, the fine provided for by the Highway Code ranges from a minimum of 430 euros to a maximum of 1,730 euros, even with the ancillary penalty of withdrawal of the vehicle registration document. Altroconsumo (leader in tire tests among European consumer associations) conducted a series of tests to evaluate and compare the main tire sizes and brands available on the market. The results were published on the association's website. The measures taken into consideration are: 175/65R 14T; 185/60 R14H; 185/65 R15H; 195/65 R15; 205/55 R16V; 215/60 R16; 215/65R16;225/45R17; 225/50 R17; 235/55 R17; 225/40 R18. Always on the association's website it is also possible to compare tire prices.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT — Altroconsumo has developed and conducted a series of tests to evaluate the environmental impact of the tire. The criteria examined are: fuel consumption, duration and noise. On average the results obtained are very good but there are still products that have shortcomings due to their duration in safety conditions. The overall judgment is made up of 70% by the safety that the tire can guarantee and 30% by the environmental impact it has when used on the road. "Starting from this year, the sustainability aspect has been given greater consideration by examining the environmental impact of tires throughout their entire life cycle", explains Stefano Casiraghi, project manager of the consortium of European consumer associations. "The tests to which we submit the tires take place between Germany (because part of a wider European initiative, ed) and Italy and recreate common conditions of use to evaluate tire wear and life with extreme precision". "The tests require 3 months of work and take place both on a predefined track closed to traffic and on public roads to have a reliable comparison with the reality of the road", concludes Casiraghi.

The tests — To evaluate the environmental impact of tyres, Altroconsumo undertook to make all the products involved travel the same distance at the same speed on two sections and five times in a row. At the end of the test, it was noted how many liters of fuel were needed to travel 100 km. To add further value to the scrutiny, all tires receive a weight measurement, a component which can generally affect both fuel consumption, wear and performance (the lighter the less fuel consumption there will be and vice versa). The results, according to Altroconsumo, for summer tires are very good because between the best and the worst the difference in terms of fuel consumption is less than 5%. To evaluate the duration, a test of 15,000 kilometers is scheduled for several cycles with subsequent laser measurement on several points of the tread to check the remaining depth. For 2023, the measurement of abrasion has also been introduced, i.e. the amount of tread that is dispersed into the environment during use. The loss of weight in milligrams of the tire is checked at defined intervals. The results are on average acceptable in terms of duration but also highly variable: they range from an estimated useful life of just over 20,000 kilometers to over 40,000 kilometres. The best tire therefore lasts more than twice as long as the one with the lowest rating.