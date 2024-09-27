Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini on the Russian doctrine: a nuclear strike would be the beginning of the end

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, commenting on the update of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, said that he did not want to think about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

I don’t want to think from afar about using nuclear energy in a military way. This will be the beginning of the end Matteo Salvini Deputy Prime Minister of Italy

He added that European countries hope the conflict will end soon. In addition, the politician repeated the position of the Italian government, which supports Kyiv, but opposes allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to strike Russian territory using weapons transferred from Western countries.

Prior to this, the representative of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, said that the European Union is not changing its own position on the issue of supporting Ukraine because of the Russian leader’s words about changing the nuclear doctrine.

Germany responded to changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement about changing nuclear doctrine. He felt there was no need to comment on this.

Tomorrow there will be something different. We go our own way, we do what we think is right Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

He added that Putin’s decision will not affect German foreign policy in any way.

In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the opinion that updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine was an irresponsible step by Moscow. In his opinion, this was done untimely.

The Kremlin called a change in nuclear doctrine a signal to the West

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov emphasized that statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about changing the nuclear doctrine not only can, but should be considered a signal to the West.

This is a very important signal. This is a signal that warns these countries of the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, and not necessarily nuclear Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Russia’s nuclear triad is the absolute guarantor of nuclear deterrence, the Russian leader’s press secretary recalled.

Peskov also noted that Russia has no plans to build up its nuclear arsenal. He did not answer the question whether, when adjusting the nuclear doctrine, the possibility of abandoning the moratorium on nuclear tests was discussed, pointing out that a number of topics were discussed at the closed part of the Russian Security Council meeting.

Peskov named the reasons for adjusting the nuclear doctrine

Peskov said that the situation around Russian borders became a prerequisite for changing the nuclear doctrine.

The situation that is developing around our borders. This is obvious; this requires adjustments to the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

The president’s press secretary emphasized that the adjustment of nuclear deterrence is taking into account those elements of tension that are developing along the perimeter of Russia and the security situation. According to him, sensible politicians in the West have always taken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about nuclear deterrence seriously. A number of political forces understand this factor during the conflict in Ukraine, which became a stage of “unprecedented confrontation” due to Western military assistance to Kyiv.

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, in turn, pointed out that a change in nuclear doctrine should act as a refreshing shower on the West. “This is a serious signal, this is a warning,” he stressed.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to nuclear doctrine. He said that in the updated version, aggression against Russia by a state that does not have nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.