D.he question about the “future of democracy”, like every use of the genitive, creates an ambiguity. Should it be about whether and, if so, what future democracy has – or what image a democracy makes or should make of the future? Both questions must be kept apart, but are inevitably linked, because democratic systems should only have a future if they are able to develop future prospects for themselves. It doesn’t sound like a Munchausen trick by chance, because with every promise of a better future, however understandable, democracy only seems to secure its own existence – and that’s exactly what it is. Without the prospect of a better world in the future, the entire democratic effort of public debate, party competition, elections, parliamentary opposition and everything else would not seem particularly sensible. Certainly, the government of the free and equal could also be thought of as a kind of self-government of the status quo.

Such an understanding of politics is not alien to the Federal Republic in particular, but it still encounters problems inherent in democracy: a lack of mobilization, low voter turnout, and the supposed lack of alternatives to political decisions are the consequences when the political process is no longer trusted to change social conditions for the better. An attempt attributed to the CDU under Angela Merkel to win elections through “asymmetrical demobilization”, that is, by setting the goal of motivating the political opponent to motivate even fewer supporters to vote than one’s own party, can also be seen as a variant of a Understand democracy that has nothing more to do with the future.

With the emergence of democratic or, as it was initially said, republican rule in the revolutions in France and North America, the notion that there was observable social progress that could be promoted by a political community broke out in concrete institutions for the first time. If such ideas are more and more articulated and realized in the second half of the 18th century, they have remarkably little to do with the notion of domestic political debate that we now associate with the concept of democracy. What we are celebrating today as “Enlightenment” was about the further development of human society through rational means, largely through empirical knowledge. Progress should not arise through debate and plurality, but through the use of reason and understanding. For its modern founders, democracy is a process of unleashing a rationality whose irresistible strength, willy-nilly, will lead democracy to conquer – and improve – the whole world.