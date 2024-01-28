Drivers reported that some vehicle drivers cause traffic confusion and cause side and rear collisions due to non-compliance with using vehicle traffic lights while moving between lanes, as well as when stopping suddenly and turning. They called for increased awareness campaigns and tougher punishment for those who do not comply.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to use signals when changing direction, due to their importance in preventing accidents, as they are the “language of the road,” which explains to other drivers the vehicle driver’s desire to stop, change the direction of his vehicle’s path, or alert him to the presence of an emergency on the road.

She indicated that the financial value of the violation of not using a traffic light when changing the direction of the vehicle or turning is 400 dirhams.

Drivers said: “Moving from one lane to another requires the driver to alert speeding vehicles coming from behind of his desire to overtake or change his lane, by using the vehicle’s side signals in the desired direction, and then he begins to actually move to the new lane, but ignore this.” This procedure causes collisions that may lead to injuries and deaths among road users.”

Rami Ahmed stated: “Some drivers suddenly change their lane without using traffic lights, which forces other vehicles to change their direction or speed, and may cause horrific accidents,” noting that “some may believe that using traffic lights is not important for traffic.” However, it is considered a necessary measure to achieve traffic safety for road users.”

Khaled Issa agreed with him, as he said that he observed similar behavior from drivers who ignored the use of vehicle signals when stopping suddenly, as well as when they turned and entered a side road, which almost caused collisions, stressing the importance of tightening traffic control measures against violators, and increasing awareness among people. All categories of drivers stress the importance of using vehicle signals while driving, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

Abu Muhammad emphasized that “using directional signals in the vehicle while driving is a duty and compulsory for every driver, and the signals are a communication tool between drivers, to alert each other when moving from one lane to another, or suddenly stopping when an emergency appears, or turning in a different direction.” Therefore, some people ignoring the use of these signals confuses road users and causes traffic accidents.”

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to use the direction change signal when driving the vehicle at the appropriate time, as well as to turn it off at the appropriate time, to avoid traffic accidents resulting from veering off the road without alerting other vehicles.

Over the past years, Abu Dhabi Police has fined thousands of drivers for not using signals when changing the vehicle's direction or turning.

It stated that “changing the direction of the vehicle without the driver using signals, whether from right to left and vice versa, or when turning, distracts the attention of the driver behind him, or who is driving his vehicle in a parallel lane to him, which leads to a collision, especially in the case of driving quickly and the driver is unable to… Avoid the vehicle driving in front of him.

She stressed the necessity of using signals sufficiently before changing lanes, not changing them suddenly for other drivers and putting them in front of the reality, and using vehicle signals in the event of slowing down, changing the direction of the vehicle’s path, or alerting other drivers to the presence of something urgent on the road using warning signals. The four, due to their importance in preventing traffic accidents, as they are the “language of the road” among drivers.