Around the year 2000 the pole made a turn says a geophysicist from the University of Texas at Austin Jianli Chen, the accelerated ice loss and the Rising sea levels associated accounted for more than 90 percent of the last polar shift; evident the thaw worldwide but Greenland is the lion’s share of mass loss and this causes the pole to change its nature.

According to studies over the past 30 years, the axis of the planet and the imaginary line around which the planet rotates in its movement on itself has experienced an accelerated shift.

The consequences are inevitable severe droughts and destructive floods, increasing heat, biodiversity is affected that endangers extinction due to habitat loss, sea level rise and ocean acidification, food security in principle. of pains; the changes are evident we live in incomparable times imagine the first text message was sent in 1992, today the number of texts is equivalent to more than 7 billion; the era of technology, cultural diversification, mobilization or migration, political and religious transformation; nothing on earth is permanent, changes are continuous, interests change people, the body can change, relationships.

A change agent does not regret his responsibility that he has for his generation, whether the change happens to him or through him without mistaking the fact that there is only one who is the author of the change; the guarantee in the midst of a system that changes everything is the God that never changes “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” Hebrews 13:8 KJV.

