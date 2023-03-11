The next Sunday Rayados de Monterrey will be playing their 11th game when they enter the Hidalgo field to measure forces against the current champion Pachuca.
Those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich have just beaten Bravos de Juárez 3-0, so they seek to confirm their general leadership with another visiting victory against those of the beautiful airy team.
And before this and taking care of players for the classic that will be next week against the tigers, the ‘King Midas’ outlines changes in the 11 that he will present this weekend. It was in the last practice in El Barrial that the Mexican strategist tested what would be his new trident, previously before the practice he chatted with the protagonists for a few minutes to refine details, German Berterame, Maxi Meza and Jordi Cortizo.
It should be mentioned that, before the Tuzos, the albiazules will not count on the services of Rogelio Funes Mori for being one yellow card away from being suspended and they will take the opportunity to give him rest for the Clásico Regio and Rodrigo Aguirre, who is in doubt when presenting a blow to his left ankle that has not allowed him to train all week.
Without a doubt, it will be an important test for the royals to measure themselves against the current champion, since the team led by Vucetich has been criticized for its leadership since they have only faced rivals from the bottom of the table, so, If they got a victory against the tuzos, they would remove all doubts about their place in the table and they would arrive in excellent shape at the royal classic.
