Genoa – No twist in the vote in the municipal council of the resolution proposed by the Bucci council on the changes to the municipal urban plan. The document, on which the minority had presented three requests for suspension (not accepted), was approved with the majority vote in favor and the opposition vote against. However, 10 agendas (out of 15) of the Pd have been accepted and an amendment to the text, presented by Alberto Pandolfo (Pd) relating to the maintenance of greenery in pedestrian parking areas.

In his explanation of vote, Mattia Crucioli, United for the Constitution, said that “the objective of the resolution can be shared but the dangerous and wrong ways“. According to Simone D’Angelo, leader of the Democratic Party, “The resolution does not correspond to the needs of the city but to someone’s need, and rather than responding to the dictates of not building on the built, it proposes to build luxury buildings on the existing” Among the interventions that of Fabio Ceraudo (M5s) who asked the junta: “Why did you present the modifications and not a variant? Because it allows you to make changes at your convenience without sharing the content”.

Also Ariel Dello Strologo, parent company of Genova Civica, spoke of “an excessive speed with which regulations have been approved that will change the city and we don’t know today whether for better or for worse”. Among the majority councillors, Stefano Costa spoke, from Forza Italia, the same party as the councilor for urban planning Mario Mascia, who proposed the resolution. “All the regulations introduced with the amendments do not envisage the construction of new buildings – Costa reminded his political opponents – but introduce urban planning equalization mechanisms, furthermore there are regulations which favor the use of low-impact materials”.