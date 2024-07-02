Chihuahua.- In light of the possible reform expected to be carried out by the federal government of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Governor Maru Campos joined the position of the presiding magistrate of the Superior Court of Justice, Myriam Hernández.

Given this, the president considered that if these changes to the judiciary are implemented, they must be done gradually and with due care.

He said the biggest risk in changes to the judiciary would be that citizens would lose their civil rights.

“I believe that as long as citizens’ civil rights are not lost, I think we are on the right track. That is something that we Mexicans have to keep in mind. Civil rights are our right to freedom of expression, freedom of movement, the guarantee of a hearing and the ability to defend ourselves before, precisely, judges and magistrates,” he said.