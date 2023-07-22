In 2022, the X-ADV is Honda’s third best-selling motorcycle, with a displacement of more than 350 cubic centimeters, and since its introduction to the range, nearly 60,000 units have been sold throughout Europe.

It maintains the twin-cylinder engine with a displacement of 750 cubic centimeters and a power of 58 horsepower whose main characteristics are the smoothness with which it delivers power from below and the excellent consumption that is achieved with it. The brand estimates them at 3.6 liters per 100 kilometers traveled.

The selectable torque control of the brand (HSTC) that offers an intervention through three levels is noteworthy. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) features automatic shift programs that integrate with the riding modes, as well as a customizable USER setting. With a price of 13,050 euros, this adventurer has electronic throttle control with four modes of action and there is a decaffeinated version for the A2 driving license. The changes consist of new decorations in Iridium Gray Metallic and in Grand Prix Red, with graphics, a new Puco Blue color, for both versions incorporating trims in Graphite Black. and the colors Ballistic Matte Metallic Black are maintained. New colors on the Forza 750 and X-ADV



Regarding the Forza, with a final price of 12,050 euros, it has a new color option, Ballistic Matte Metallic Black, wheel revision, new model logos in gold. In addition, in this high-end scooter, it maintains the same mechanics that it had, the same as the X-ADV, but it varies in the color of the swingarm, now in black, the floor skirt and the propeller housings. A new color is incorporated, Red Chromosphere Candy.

