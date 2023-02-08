Sauber was the first team to give a preview of the shapes of the C43, albeit with properly retouched renders. During the presentation, the technical director Jan Monchaux illustrated the key points of the project and with them the changes to the technical regulation that influenced the choices of the engineers. In fact, compared to 2022, the Federation has imposed a 15 mm increase in the outer edge of the bottom, also raising the minimum section of the diffuser by 10 mm. “We were slightly peeved by the timingbecause it was decided very late”comments Monchaux. “Late changes typically benefit the bigger teams.”

In recent months, Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott had predicted that raising the floor would benefit cars with the lowest ground clearance, reducing their tendency to porpoising. Monchaux’s words instead go beyond technical considerations, rather reflecting on the difference in resources available between the teams to react in such a short time to the changes to the regulation. Alfa Romeo’s technical director in particular did not speak explicitly of top teams, but rather of larger organisations. It shines through in this a certain concern towards direct opponents such as Alpine, McLaren and Aston Martinfearing that they may have reacted better to the sudden regulatory change.

The fund raise was officially approved in the summer, when the C43 project was well advanced, having been set just two weeks after the launch of the C42. Monchaux continues: “The FIA ​​has decided to raise the edge of the floor by 15mm, which doesn’t seem like much, but It was enough to give us headaches and make us redesign the bottom and rear”. The renderings released during the presentation of the new car showed a particular interpretation of the outer edge of the floor, used as an anchoring surface for nine flaps in succession. However in Formula 1 it is now customary to exploit computer images to mislead the competition, which is why the true shapes of the bottom of the C43 will only be revealed in Bahrain.