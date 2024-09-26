Peskov: Putin’s decree with updated Russian nuclear doctrine will be issued when ready

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine on Wednesday, September 25. Video of the Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence published on the Kremlin website. As the head of state’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted, such meetings have not been held for over a year.

Putin clarified conditions for using nuclear weapons

During the meeting, the President reported that over the past year the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Security Council Office and other departments have analyzed the need to adjust Russia’s approach to the possible use of nuclear forces.

Thus, in the updated version of the document, aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.

The list of military threats, for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are carried out, has also been expanded, and the category of states and military alliances against which Russia will conduct nuclear deterrence has been expanded. “We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State,” the head of state specified.

The US has announced a difficult choice due to Putin’s decision

Commenting on the new version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, retired US Army officer Daniel Davis said that the West has found itself in a difficult position because of Putin’s decision. In his opinion, Western countries will now have to either abandon their intervention in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine or continue to provoke Moscow to use nuclear weapons. He also added that the people of the US and Europe will not want to make sacrifices for Ukraine.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev drew attention to the point of the doctrine on aggression by a non-nuclear state. According to him, everyone understands which countries are being discussed. “The very change in the regulatory conditions for the use of the nuclear component by our country can cool the ardor of those opponents who have not yet lost their sense of self-preservation,” he emphasized.