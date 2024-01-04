When searching for work, the unemployed have different channels through which to try their luck. The most classic option is to go to companies to submit the curriculum vitae (CV). In addition, the Internet currently offers other alternatives in the form of job boards, such as Infojobs, or social networks, such as Linkedin. And, among other ways, you can also resort to one of the most official sources, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).

The Ministry of Labor agency is one of the fundamental routes that must be taken to look for employment. First of all, because it is mandatory to go through these services to register as a job seeker. This step is vital to be able to apply for SEPE benefits or subsidies or access other advantages such as the Youth Guarantee. And, furthermore, only then will you be able to access the job offers it offers.

One way to carry out all these procedures or obtain information is to go in person to the SEPE service offices by appointment. If you prefer to do it from home, you can try their website or their telephone number, 060. In this case you should take into account a new feature introduced recently: the cost, the rate, has changed.

New cost of the SEPE telephone



Until the last change, the cost for calls to 060 had not changed since the resolution of November 30, 2011 of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and the Information Society. However, almost 12 years later, another new resolution, dated July 27, 2023, has changed the way the call bill is calculated.

The main novelty, in force since November 8, is that now the cost is fixed and calls will not be charged based on their duration. And that cost will be the equivalent of a one-minute call. If made from a landline, it will have the same cost as a national call. And if it is made from a mobile phone, it will be the price of a call from a mobile phone to a national landline.