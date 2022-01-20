More and more Internet users are giving their trust to the WhatsApp instant messaging app. The popularity and efficiency of this tool means that many topics are dealt with through this app and for this reason it is constantly advancing and growing.

The updates are evidence of this and WhatsApp constantly has new tools to make the user experience much more complete and everything indicates that this 2022 will not be the exception.

Changes that would come to WhatsApp in this 2022

One of the most striking is that, according to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, the app is developing new features for the built-in image editor, which allows users to make changes to the photos they share directly from the ‘app’.

Now, WhatsApp would be developing a new way to include new brushes to make changes, draw or write on images and even now users could pixelate or blur the areas they want.

Users could use these tools in no time

Even some users are already seeing notifications with the profile picture in some private or group chats. This novelty is only available for some profiles that are in the trial version.

Lastly, the beta – which is the option in which WhatsApp tests in the app – it would come with alternatives in different colors for the chats in the whatsapp web dark mode, so that those who wish can customize these windows.

These are some of the novelties that would be close to reaching WhatsApp. For now, the arrival date is not confirmed, but everything indicates that its landing in the applications of all users would be done progressively.

