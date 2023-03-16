United Kingdom.- Do you like the name your parents gave you? Fortunately today there is the option to change it if you don’t like it, as a man from the United Kingdom did who decided to wear “Fire Exit”, which translated into Spanish is “Emergency Exit”. The reason for this has become popular on the internet.

Although there are not that many, there are many people who at some point in their lives change their name for different reasons, and although this entails a series of procedures in different departments, they are willing to do so.

Under this framework, the story of a man who decided to legally call himself “Fire Exit” has become a trend in recent hours, ensuring that this name is better known than that of the popular singer Elton John.

According to the statements made by the British to the portal “NeedToKnow.Online”decided to put on that well-known name because that way everyone knows who he iswhich has allowed him to obtain certain benefits in bars and at parties.

“People have given me a lot of free drinks, and a barber even gave me a free haircut because he found out about my name change,” she said.

In this sense, the young father of 5 children has stated that his name change has only brought him good things, to such an extent that They have even asked him for autographs to put his name on it.

“Some stores, real estate agents and other places have my autograph on their exit signs,” Mr. Exit added.

Also, according to the media “New York Post“It was during the confinement by the covid-19 pandemic when he made the decision to change his name, since it was also cheaper to do so at that time.

“They all just hate obnoxiously, and it doesn’t bother me that much because that’s where the comedy is. I am the one who is laughing… I did it because of the reactions, ”he remarked after exposing the criticism and ridicule that he has been the target of due to his new name.