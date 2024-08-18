The director of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration in the State of Chihuahua, Enrique Zertuche Morales, considered that in the next legislature, the reforms related to the increase in the Christmas bonus, the Silla Law and the increase in paternity leave that were left on the table could be approved. The federal official considered that the approval of the Silla Law is imminent, due to the impact on health that employees may have if they remain standing during the entire work day.

The bill amending the Federal Labor Law establishes that employers are required to provide seats or chairs to workers in the service, commerce and similar sectors, both for the performance of their duties and for periodic rest during the work day.

Zertuche Morales pointed out that in the legislature that will take office on September 1, reforms could be approved that seek to extend paid leave from 5 to 20 working days for fathers, starting from the birth of their children, and that will also apply in the case of adoption of an infant, as well as raising the Christmas bonus from 15 to 30 days.

Regarding the draft reform to reduce the working day, he considered that it requires a broad analysis by the actors in the labour sector, employers and workers.

Meanwhile, the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Salvador Carrejo Orozco, previously stated that, if the discussion of these initiatives were to be resumed, he would expect the new legislature to be open to dialogue and listen to the productive sector based on the genuine concerns they have.

He clarified that he is not against improving the conditions of company employees, however, he said, these are not the right times for these reforms.

Carrejo Orozco has pointed out that reducing the working week from 48 to 40 hours and doubling the payment of Christmas bonuses is not at all convenient for the survival of many small businesses, as they will not be able to cope with the burden that this entails.

The increase in the Christmas bonus, the Silla Law and the increase in paternity leave have a chance of being approved