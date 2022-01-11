Changes in Tinder: your friends will be able to comment on your matches in real time

Tinder is the best application to find a partner. Generally to hang out, go out and maybe hook up. The platform has announced that it wants to improve that experience, make it more social and always more secure.

That is why it prepares a new functionality called Tinder Swipe Party that will allow you to discuss in real time with your contacts about the matches and dating opportunities that the platform presents you. How will said new Tinder feature?

In Context: The Best Time in 2022 for find a partner, according to Tinder

In Tinder Swipe Party The person will be able to share their screen of the app with friends, who from the microphone and the camera, as in a video call, will help them to explore their match options and make the task of choosing who to go out more fun and “social”.

To read: What is the ‘work mode‘who will resurrect on Tinder?

Tinder says that this is an activity that already happens offline in a popular way today: groups of friends who gather around the profile of one or one of them to choose, comment and have fun at the time of choose match.

Development groups have already detected in the code of the tinder app This function is already being tested in the versions for Android and iOS, so it is expected that it will be available very soon for a closed group of users and soon for the rest of the people.

Do not forget: Tinder It will allow you to identify yourself with a card for greater security