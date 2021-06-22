In recent days, a lot has been said about the near future of the UANL Tigres player Leonardo Fernandez. After not having closed the offer from the Red Devils of Toluca, the team where he wanted to return to play, his destiny has been left in the air. Although the coach of the northern team, Miguel Herrera, I would already have the final determination.
According to information from the journalist Willie gonzalez, the coach ‘Piojo’ Herrera has been convinced by the work done by the Uruguayan in each of the training sessions, so it is expected that he will avoid his departure and continue to defend the feline colors for at least one more tournament.
“Apparently Miguel wants to stay with all the foreigners that the team has, you liked Leo Fernández, the Nacho Rivero thing got complicated, the central that they wanted to bring got complicated and probably only Florian Thauvin is the only foreigner the novelty of Tigres, all the others would repeat, “said the journalist in a video.
So far, the 22-year-old versatile player has played 25 games with the felines, scoring 2 goals and 4 assists. According to the portal of Transfermarkt, its market value of legs is around 5 million dollars. For now, and after still not having anything concrete with Xolos de Tijuana, everything seems to indicate that Leo Fernandez will stay in Tigers.
