The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has completed an inspection of Wildberries, the company will change 20 norms

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has completed an inspection of the Wildberries online store. Based on its results, the company made changes regulating the relationship between the marketplace, sellers and buyers.

The changes affected 20 rules in working with clients

Now the buyer is not obliged to check the quality of the product immediately upon receipt, and the date of return of the product is determined by the moment of its refusal. In addition, sellers will be able to change the delivery time of goods only after agreement with the consumer. The buyer also has the right to refuse the product, even if it is a technically complex device.

In addition, Wildberries has reduced the processing time for claims for product replacement. In addition, the marketplace has begun testing software that will allow you to cancel an order through your personal account.

The inspection of the marketplace was organized on behalf of the Prosecutor General

Supervisory activities were organized on behalf of the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov. He ordered an inspection of the company due to the introduction of a commission for paying for goods with Visa and Mastercard cards and charging customers a fee for returning goods. This was preceded by a meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Wildberries and banks.

Wildberries introduced a commission for Visa and Mastercard cards

From October 9, 2023, Wildberries introduced a commission of three percent of the purchase price for paying for goods from cards of Visa and Mastercard payment systems. The company’s director for development of financial and payment services, Dmitry Kolesnikov, explained that the share is a reward to the bank processing the payment, since the marketplace does not have the ability to directly process transactions on them.

See also Details on carrying out transactions using other available payment methods are given in the marketplace offer Dmitry KolesnikovDirector of Development of Financial and Payment Services at Wildberries

At the same time, the head of the “Public Consumer Initiative” Oleg Pavlov drew attention to the fact that there are no provisions in Russian legislation that would prohibit a seller or marketplace from setting different prices depending on the method of non-cash payment. According to him, the following conditions exist: companies are required to use national payment instruments, and they are prohibited from giving consumers a discount for paying in cash.