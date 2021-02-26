The Ministry of Health has just released the guide to define the new vaccination groups for ages from 45 years. Following the agreement with the Public Health Commission, in which all the autonomous communities were represented, the Update number 4 of the “Vaccination strategy against COVID-19 in Spain”, which includes, as a novelty, the groups to be vaccinated with mRNA, that is, the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

In this new update on mRNA vaccines, the following groups are included: people 70 to 79 years old (group 5B), 60 to 69 (group 5C), those under 60 with high-risk conditions for severe COVID-19 (group 7) and aged between 56 and 59 (group 8). A definition of groups that “has been made in anticipation of a greater availability of vaccine doses in the second quarter of the year.” In fact, for April, Health foresees the arrival of more doses of the vaccines already approved, in addition to the Janssen vaccine, that could be approved in the next few weeks, or Novavax, in April.

In addition to the mRNA vaccines, it is also specified that, when the vaccination of groups with “priority essential function for society” is completed, people between 45 and 55 years old (group 9) will receive their first dose of AstraZeneca like the following in the group list of the vaccination plan.

Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health)



People with previous infection

In the same update, Recommendations for people with previous coronavirus infection are included, both in symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. After a series of clinical studies, those over 55 years of age “with a diagnosis of infection” are recommended to receive the first dose., that the second vaccine is administered when they are fully recovered and the period of isolation for COVID-19 has ended.

In people with less than 55 years who have passed the infection will only be given one dose six months later, both in cases that have passed asymptomatically or symptomatically. In addition, Health highlights that it is not necessary “to carry out serological tests neither before nor after these vaccinations”.