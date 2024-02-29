Putin proposed allowing graduates to retake the Unified State Exam in one of the subjects

The Unified State Exam (USE) still causes discussion in society, and therefore it is necessary to improve the format. This call was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly.

In this regard, the head of state proposed a radical change – to give graduates a second chance, providing the opportunity to retake the Unified State Exam in one of the subjects of their choice. Graduate students should have this opportunity until the end of the university admissions campaign, so that they have time to submit documents for admission taking into account the results of the retake, Putin clarified.

The head of state added that the teaching load for children in schools should be reasonable and balanced. In addition, he asked to sort out the problem when the school curriculum and exam questions are different. This discrepancy, he said, forces parents to hire tutors, “but not everyone can afford it.”

After Putin’s statement, the State Duma Committee on Education suggested that it would be possible to retake one Unified State Exam subject as early as 2024.

I hope that graduates will be able to retake the Unified State Exam this year. The President's proposal must be implemented as soon as possible Yana Lantratova First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Education

Changes to the Unified State Examination in some subjects are being discussed in Russia

In February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the country was working on approaches to changing the Unified State Examination in physics, mathematics and other natural sciences. She explained that these disciplines “are decisive for training and the challenges that we now face in the labor market.”

Photo: Elena Afonina / TASS

Meanwhile, earlier the head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, warned that global changes in the Unified State Examination should not be expected in the coming years. “And we honestly always announce the fine adjustments that we have to everyone before September 1 of the new school year,” he said. The head of the department also noted that there are no plans to transfer the exam to an online format in the next five to ten years.

Rosobrnadzor named the condition for canceling the Unified State Exam

According to Muzaev, a new form of final exam will appear when the Unified State Exam becomes obsolete. No country in the world has any other approach to assessing students' knowledge other than exams, he noted. At the moment, Muzaev believes, the Unified State Exam model is working and is constantly being improved.

Commenting on the possibility of canceling the Unified State Exam format, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for everything to be carefully considered and weighed.

Regarding the Unified State Exam—cancellation or some other things—everything needs to be seriously weighed. Here are the pros or cons – you need to look at everything seriously Mikhail MishustinPrime Minister of Russia

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, in turn, said that the abolition of the Unified State Exam in Russia is “being discussed and will be discussed” as a necessary step to return education to the traditional national course. The parliamentarian linked the possibility of canceling the Unified State Exam with the return to the traditional education system announced by the Russian President.