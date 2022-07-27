The bad news for a considerable sector of fans of Chivas Y Queretaro they have not been waiting. And it is that at the last minute it has been announced that this match corresponding to day 6 of the tournament will be broadcast exclusively by FOX Sports Premium.
This is the second time that the television network sends a game of one of the clubs considered ‘big’ for pay-per-view. The first was on date 4, when Xolos from Tijuana was measured before Eagles of America.
Likewise, another match that was broadcast exclusively on PPV was between FC Juarez Y tigersin the game of the double day where the felines won by the minimum difference in the Kraken Stadium.
This situation has caused annoyance among the viewing public, who have shown their rejection through social networks, assuring that they will not pay an extra amount to watch a bad game, with a lack of goals, emotions and that in the end it ends with a bitter draw. no annotations.
For now, today both clubs will seek to achieve their first victory of the 2022 Apertura. You can enjoy the game at 7:00 p.m. on pay-per-view on FOX Sports Premium. The last and the penultimate place in the competition face each other to seek to add three and begin to climb the rungs in the general.
