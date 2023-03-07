It will be in the month of June when elections are held in two entities of the country, which will bring with it an electoral ban for several months, which will influence the deposits of some social programs, to avoid influencing voters.

This is the case of the inhabitants of Coahuila and the State of Mexico, where they will have to choose their new ruler, beginning the campaigns of the candidates between April and May, hence there are certain modifications.

As part of the electoral ban, with the intention that there is no influence of any kind on the voters’ decision, programs such as the welfare pension wave Benito Juarez Scholarshipmade advances on their payments last February.

All this in order to avoid problems of this nature and that is where the doubt arises regarding other financial support such as IMSS pension.

Is the IMSS Pension advanced or delayed due to the electoral ban?

The pensioners of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) should not worry about whether they advance or delay their payments, since they do not come from public resources, nor are they part of any initiative of a political party, but rather a benefit for their years of work.

That is to say that the IMSS Pension payments will be carried out regularly during the following months and also the month of the elections, since it is not about any government support.

Will there be a double deposit of the IMSS Pension in March?

Another of the great doubts about the IMSS Pension was about an alleged double deposit in March of this year; However, in the first days the amount corresponding to the current month fell and on Friday the 31st April will be due because the first day is Saturday and it was changed to a business day, that is, it is not an extra payment.