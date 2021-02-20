The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation reported in a statement that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries will be in charge of Jorge Solmi, who was designated in place of the overhang Julián Echazarreta.

Echazarreta had previously submitted his resignation for personal reasons, to the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Luis Basterra, leading to the appointment of Solmi, who currently served as director of the Buenos Aires Guarantee Fund (FOGABA).

The lawyer and also a former Provincial Deputy, chaired the Agrarian Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of Buenos Aires and was vice president of the Pergamino Branch of the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), among other activities related to the sector.

He was also designated Luciano Zarich in the position of Undersecretary of Agricultural Commercial Control in replacement of Marcelo rossi.

It is worth noting that Zarich, a native of Arias, province of Córdoba, is a public accountant and from the agricultural portfolio they say that he has an important career in areas related to agricultural production, and had already served in the ranks of the Ministry, in the position National Director of Enrollment and Inspection in the Ministry