Less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, France made changes to its list of players who will seek to defend the title in Qatar. Let us remember that the French team was a novelty after the coach Didier Deschamps summoned only 25 players instead of the 26 that FIFA allows, saying that they were all in a position to play the first match of the World Cup, which will be against Australia, at Just like in Russia 2018.
Today, the last day before officially presenting to FIFA the list of 26 players who will be available to play in the World Cup, Deschamps decided to add a name to his list that he published a few days ago. The world champion as a coach and as a player decided that Marcus Thuram, son of the historic defender Lilian Thuram (champion with Deschamps in France 1998), be part of the chosen ones. The Borussia Mönchengladbach striker will be another attacking option for a squad that already has strikers like Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Christopher Nkunku.
The other change in the final list is the inclusion of Axel Disasi instead of Presnel Kimpembe who was dragging an injury he suffered with PSG and was not going to arrive at the tournament in the best physical condition. As for the AS Monaco player, he has not yet made his debut with the French team, so his call-up could be a complete surprise for French fans and even more so considering the absence of a player who is consecrated in the European elite with Ferland Mendy, left side of Real Madrid.
The French National Team arrives at this World Cup with the aim of being the third team to win consecutively after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962). In addition, let’s remember that the French team is not the best after having a very irregular Nations League and that it will also have the absences of Kanté and Pogba in midfield.
#list #France #World #Cup
Leave a Reply