From January 1, 2021, Russians are expected to change in the social sphere, including the indexation of pensions, an increase in the minimum wage and mass vaccination against coronavirus. Also, according to the law adopted in the fall of 2020, in the new year, the rates of excise taxes on tobacco products will rise significantly higher than inflation – by 20 percent.

The Finance Ministry calculated that an increase in excise taxes would raise the price of an average pack of cigarettes by 20 rubles (up to about 140 rubles), which is explained by the need to fight tobacco consumption. This law also established new excise taxes on alcohol, which were increased by four percent. In addition, from January all alcohol sold in Russia will be marketed with federal special brands of Goznak.

Related materials The most leap year Crisis, wars, pandemic: how did 2020 change the world and why is it called the worst year in history?

Also, in 2021, analysts predict an increase in prices for utilities for Russians by an average of more than four percent. Civil servants will also expect changes in the new year: from April, their maximum number in the country will decrease.

Russians who earn over five million rubles a year will pay more money to the treasury from 2021. The personal income tax (personal income tax) rate for them has been raised from 13 to 15 percent. The number of changes also includes an increase in maternal capital: after the birth of the first child, 483,882 rubles will now be paid (last year there were 466,617), and after the second – 639,432 rubles (last year – 616,617).

In addition, since the beginning of the year, insurance pensions for non-working pensioners have been increased by 6.3 percent. As a result, the average payment in the country will amount to 17,444 rubles. Also in Russia, the minimum wage (minimum wage) and the living wage have been increased: from January 1, 2021, the minimum wage is 12,792 rubles per month, and the amount of the living wage is 11,653 rubles.

Among other changes, it was reported about the reduction of the list of professions prohibited for women, the introduction of punishments for officials for rudeness and the prohibition of swearing on social networks.