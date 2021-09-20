As of this Monday (20th), the new tax rates on Credit, Exchange and Insurance (IOF) will apply. The measure is controversial, since it increases the tax burden to finance Jair Bolsonaro’s new Bolsa Família, the Auxílio Brasil.

The IOF is calculated daily and, according to the new rules, the rate will be as follows:

– Operations for individuals: the daily rate of 0.0082% (up to 3% per year) will change to 0.0112% (up to 4.11% per year);

– Transactions for legal entities (companies): the daily rate of 0.0041% (up to 1.50% pa) will be changed to 0.00559% (up to 2.04% pa).

Only Legal Entities of Simples Nacional, such as MEIs, will not have an increase in the IOF.

When do I pay IOF?

Some more common examples of day-to-day IOF collection include:

– Use your credit card for purchases abroad (online or in person);

– Delay payment of the invoice (as the amount enters the rotary)

– Buy or sell foreign currency;

– Take out a loan or financing;

– Use overdraft or revolving credit;

– Redeem an investment;

– Take out insurance.

What changes with the increase?

The maneuver of the economic team led by Paulo Guedes is a way to circumvent the lack of space to create programs like Auxílio Brasil, or boost the government’s investment agenda. Initially, the original proposal was to obtain, via PEC in Congress, an extension in the payments of court orders – judicial debts of the Union with individuals and legal entities – in the region of R$ 90 billion for next year -, but the measure is seen as “default” and will be judicialized in the Judiciary.

Without the PEC of Precatório, the government chose to encumber Brazilians.

According to a Nubank booklet, the increase will not be for all operations on which the IOF is levied. The change is expected to affect only credit operations, such as loans and financing. In this case, the IOF is composed of a fixed rate plus a daily rate, where only the daily rate became more expensive.

On a loan, the customer pays monthly installments that already contain interest. For example, a person took R$1,000 to be paid in 30 days. Interest is R$50. With the change announced in the IOF, only the daily IOF paid changes.

It is important to pay attention to debts such as overdrafts, which have one of the most expensive rates on the market. This debt is updated every day, meaning the longer you stay in debt, the more you will pay.

What is IOF?

This tax is federal and levied on financial transactions. Among the most common are those of credit, exchange and insurance. In addition, the IOF is also present in any transaction involving real estate securities, such as a stock exchange or real estate fund.

The expectation of the Ministry of Economy is that, by December, when this readjustment period ends, it will be possible to collect around R$ 2.14 billion. Institutions such as the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) are criticizing the decision of Paulo Guedes’ economic team, seen as improvisation and responsible for “raising the cost of credit in the country”.

“The increase in the tax is in addition to the current situation, of a rise in the Selic rate by the BCB [Banco Central do Brasil], against inflation, but which also increases the cost of credit. Thus, both factors act in the sense of raising bank interest rates, harming credit growth and, consequently, economic activity”, said Febraban in a statement on Monday (20).

