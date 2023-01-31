The analyst explained the changes in the IMF forecast for the Russian economy by the ineffectiveness of sanctions

The Russian economy has coped with new challenges better than most analysts expected: the country has overcome many of the effects of sanctions, opened up new opportunities and markets for itself, and government investment has grown. This was told to Lente.ru by Pavel Samiev, CEO of the BusinessDrom analytical agency.

“Forecasts for GDP growth have been revised for most countries due to changes in methodological approaches to calculations, including for Russia. In addition, we remember that last spring the forecasts were quite alarmist, pessimistic, but gradually corrected, becoming softer and more positive. It was assumed that the deepest point of decline would come in the first or second, and even the third quarter of 2023, but we see that the crisis is not happening,” Samiev noted.

He believes that the Russian economy has largely coped with the collapse of stress and was able to solve a number of structural problems in trade and finance. It should also be noted that the catastrophic expectations of the sanctions did not come true.

“New opportunities have opened up for a number of Russian companies and manufacturers – this is also an important supporting factor that economists did not count on last year. And, of course, significantly increased government spending, investments, which will also contribute to GDP, played a big role,” the analyst believes.

Samiyev stressed that the growth of 0.3 percent predicted by the IMF is still not growth, but stagnation. However, this outlook looks much more optimistic than the previously expected fall of 2.3 percent.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared its forecast, according to which Russia expects economic growth of 0.3 percent over the next two years.