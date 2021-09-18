The government of Alberto Fernández was once again in the news in the international media after the announced changes in the cabinet, among which the appointment of Juan Manzur as the new Chief of Cabinet to replace Santiago Cafiero, who will go to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, stands out.

A fact that is repeated in the different international articles is that they award the pressure from Vice President Cristina Kirchner the rearming of the Argentine government after the internal crisis that kept political power paralyzed.

The country of Spain titled that “Alberto Fernández yields to the pressure of Cristina Kirchner and he changes six ministers of his cabinet. “In the descent he indicated:” The president of Argentina hands over the head of the Cabinet to the candidate of his vice president and reaches a truce in the political crisis that paralyzed his government. “

El País reflected the changes in the government of Alberto Fernández.

Inside the article, signed by Federico Rivas Molina, he pointed out that after five days of open war between the president of Argentina and his vice, “the palace crisis that paralyzed the country resulted in a triumph for women who, once plus, has shown that he has the power“.

“Alberto Fernandez sacrificed his chief of ministers in the arm wrestling and man of maximum confidence, Santiago Cafiero, and put in his place the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, the man that Cristina Kirchner proposed for the position in an open letter that he published on Thursday on his social networks, “he said in another paragraph of the note.

For its part, CNN in Spanish reported: President Alberto Fernández confirms changes in the cabinet after days of internal conflict. “The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, confirmed this Friday night the changes in his cabinet, after days of a deep internal crisis in the government after the defeat of the ruling party in the primary elections of September 12,” he explained.

The new appointments of Alberto Fernández’s cabinet bring four surprises and leave a question mark, explains our correspondent Ignacio Grimaldi. Here, all the details of the announcement of the Government of Argentinahttps://t.co/zQLyofAefk – CNN in Spanish (@CNNEE) September 18, 2021

The newspaper The world, also from Madrid, echoed the Argentine political crisis. “Alberto Fernández changes six ministers, but maintains those that Cristina Kirchner ordered to resign“, he highlighted in the title, while in the descent he stressed:” The most important change is in the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, from which Santiago Cafiero leaves, who becomes the new Minister of Foreign Affairs to replace Felipe Solá “.

“The president of Argentina reorganizes his cabinet, after a whirlwind due to electoral defeat,” he titled for his part, France 24, who highlighted: “The disaster in the elections puts at risk the control of the ruling party in Congress and it evidenced the divisions within his government team. “

The Country of Montevideo reported: “Argentina: Fernández announced a new cabinet with Cristina’s approval“. He labeled the news as” Echoes of the defeat in the PASO “and specified that” Santiago Cafiero will be chancellor; Eduardo ‘Wado’ De Pedro remains in the Interior and Martín Guzmán in Economy “.

While, The Mercury de Chile, on its online site, highlighted: “Fernández makes changes in six ministries: Cafiero ceases to be chief of staff and becomes Foreign Ministry.” He also indicated that “the announcements are known in the middle of the political crisis that affects the government coalition, unleashed after the defeat in the last parliamentary primaries “.

While, Folha de San Pablo indicated “Fernández announces ministerial reform in Argentina to quell political crisis.” “President yields after defeat in primaries and attrition with Cristina Kirchner”, added the information.

The viewer de Colombia highlighted in his international section: “Alberto Fernández renews his cabinet after the criticism Cristina “. And he pointed out that” on Thursday, the vice president published a letter in which she publicly aired the malaise that existed in the Casa Rosada. “

“President of Argentina renews cabinet after government crisis”, was the headline of the newspaper Trade from Peru. He also indicated that “the government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner has gone through its most acute crisis after last Sunday’s legislative primary elections. “



La Razón de Bolivia reported on the crisis in the Argentine government.

The reason de Bolivia reported: “President of Argentina renews cabinet after government crisis.” “Juan Manzur, governor of the province of Tucumán and proposed by the vice president, will take over as chief of staff to replace Santiago Cafiero, one of the most questioned officials by Kirchner “, he completed.

GRB