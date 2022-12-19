These will be the first Christmas under the effect of the new Law on Traffic and Road Safety, which came into force in March of this year. Among more serious sanctions and some controversial prohibitions, such as not being able to exceed the maximum speed on a road or to overtake, the figure of 0.0 grams of alcohol per liter of blood appears for the first time.

The effectiveness of this new standard has yet to be demonstrated and the DGT itself stated, before it was approved, that they could modify aspects of it if it did not achieve the desired effect, that is, reduce the number of road fatalities.

The correlation between alcohol and deaths in traffic accidents is amply demonstrated —in 2020, 63.9% of the 597 drivers who lost their lives tested positive for breathalyzer— and although the new Traffic Law still allows driving with a certain level alcohol in blood, the official position of the DGT is

towards absolute reduction.

Before March of this year, Traffic only contemplated two types of drivers: generals and novices and professionals, who have more restrictions on their alcohol rates. So, respectively,

they can drive with 0.5 grams and 0.3 grams per liter.

What the new law introduces is the category of underage driver, regardless of the type of vehicle they drive, be it mopeds, scooters or bicycles. Here, the legislators have been blunt and will not be able to drive after having ingested alcohol.

The new Traffic Law has especially toughened the penalties for the most dangerous behaviors: drunk driving and distracted driving. If the rate of 0.0 is exceeded, minors may be fined a minimum of 500 euros, and up to 1,000, depending on the rate.

This last figure will also be applied if they refuse to submit to breathalyzer tests and, if they test positive for alcohol or drugs, the vehicle will be immobilized, regardless of whether it is a bicycle or a scooter.