The largest fish in existence has become a tourist attraction. For years, travelers and scientists have been going to different destinations around the world with the hope of observing, living together and taking pictures with the whale shark. Among tour company boats, hikers and diving teams, British biologist Joel Gayford monitored the habits of these animals in the sea of ​​Baja California Sur (Mexico), and identified altered behavior as a result of interactions with humans, as well as the effects what this can have on the natural environment. The research has just been published in the journal Nature.

Unlike studies previously carried out with whale sharks, which were done by filming from the water or boats, this research used drones to record movements without interfering with the animal’s natural behavior. The images captured by the unmanned aerial vehicles were analyzed with a system of algorithms and statistics. The results suggest that the presence of humans increases the probability that whale sharks will have changes in their behavior, such as remaining for long periods in a state of disturbance, greater energy expenditure, and reduced speed.

More information

Gayford, a shark expert from Imperial College London, explains that this alteration in behavior can impact the animals’ choice of habitat, causing important consequences in a phenomenon known as trophic cascades. “If a population of sharks changes its preferred location, then the abundance of the species it feeds on changes, creating a cascade effect that can transform the abundance of many species across an entire ecosystem,” explains Gayford. This species acts as an important biological flow of nutrients between ecosystems, so abandoning an area or less success in searching for food can have long-term consequences on nutrient cycling. “The activities themselves, as well as the disturbances and alterations of the landscape they cause, can have disastrous effects for migration, reproduction and other forms of life,” he details.

Whale sharks can measure more than 12 meters, stand out for their striking white spots, feed mainly on plankton and are harmless, making them ideal for ecotourism. But when animals become an attraction, it can be difficult to respect their space. Guides in this sector ask tourists to follow three simple rules when being close to a shark: “Do not touch, do not ride, do not get in the way.” A distance of five to six meters must be maintained, flashes are not allowed and boats must reduce speed when close to animals, but are these restrictions enough?

Tourism threatens the white shark

Irene Gómez, a marine biologist at the University of Granada, has lived in the Maldives for nine years and is an expert on whale sharks. In the Ari Sur Maritime Protected Area, where she works, she can see these fish every day of the year. Gómez regrets that “it has become a fashion and people do not comply with the rules of coexistence.” She assures that although companies greatly respect the habitat, tourism can leave its mark on the species. Of the 708 whale sharks in the area, 76% are damaged. Most of the injuries are from cuts caused by speedboat propellers that violate speed regulations.

The author of the study, for his part, suggests that to prevent “potentially negative” behavioral changes in whale sharks, it is necessary to increase the minimum distance allowed between humans and sharks. Behavioral changes have already been observed in other species. The National Commission of Protected Areas suspended tourist activities related to the white shark last February in this same area after detecting “bad practices that put the species at risk.” Before this measure, adventurers immersed themselves in a sea infested with these sharks, locked in bar cages.

Shark ecotourism is a global industry. Australia, the Maldives, the coast of Mozambique, Indonesia and the Philippines are other popular destinations for swimming with these animals.

Size compared. Average length of a whale shark (‘Rhincodon typus’) female (14.5 meters), male (9 m) and a passenger bus (12.4 m).

Sharks are among the most endangered of all vertebrates. In accordance with an investigation by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), more than a third of sharks and rays are in danger of extinction. Climate change, habitat destruction and overfishing are the main threats to sharks. Poaching affects these animals, which is practiced extensively in some Asian countries, where they are considered a gourmet dish. One of its main destinations is China and the price for each body ranges between 3,000 and 4,000 euros. The meat and fins are consumed as food and the skin is sold for bags.

Ecotourism is a vacation mode different from the traditional one, which in principle seeks to be more responsible with nature. However, if not well managed, it can have negative effects on the environment. Pollution, the degradation of ecosystems and, as this study suggests, the alteration of animal habits, are some of them. “Real ecotourism requires standards and responsibility. Not to put the label on it green to something, it means that it really is,” says Gómez.

In some cases, tourism offered as ecological may not have significant impacts on the environment, but experts agree that more research and collaboration is necessary. Gayford regrets that one of the problems scientists face is “insufficient integration with regulatory bodies of activities that endanger species” and believes that there should be “greater cooperation between scientists and ecotourism providers to help ensure that activities are carried out in the safest manner possible.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.