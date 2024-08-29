From September 1, Russian schools will ban mobile phones in classes and bring back labor lessons

From September 1, 2024, Russian schoolchildren will face a number of changes, including a complete ban on mobile phones in class, the introduction of a Family Studies course, and the return of labor lessons. Teachers, in turn, will now have the full right to make comments to students – this opportunity will be legally enshrined. More details in the Lenta.ru article.

Schoolchildren will be asked to put away phones during lessons

Comes into force on September 1st lawaccording to which students in Russian schools are prohibited from using mobile phones in class, including for educational purposes. The only exceptions are emergency cases where there is a threat to life.

Mobile phones in children may beto call, to chat, to resolve some issues, but as for lessons, in accordance with SanPiN, mobile phones are not allowed to be used in lessons for educational purposes Sergey KravtsovMinister of Education

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantratova addedthat parents and teachers have the right to decide for themselves how the ban will be applied. “We are now, in fact, introducing a norm that gives the teacher and the school the right to set a condition that the phone is not used in the educational process,” the parliamentarian explained. “In this case, the phone can be either in a drawer or in a child’s purse or backpack, no one will take it away. By the way, this can be decided by a parent meeting together with teachers.”

Lantratova also noted that Russia is not the first country to introduce a ban on phones during lessons. Similar measures are already in place, for example, in France, Great Britain and a number of other countries, the parliamentarian said.

Photo: Emin Dzhafarov / Kommersant

Teachers will be able to make comments to children

Another change in the educational process will affect the relationship between students and teachers. The law on the status of teachers coming into force will give them the official right to make comments to students. Schools themselves will be able to establish specific rules of conduct in an educational institution and requirements for discipline during classes.

Teachers were also allowed to make requests for disciplinary action against children who violate school rules. The school administration will be obliged to consider them.

The new law is intended to establish the teacher’s right to respect for his human dignity, protection from all forms of physical and mental violence and personal insults. Previously, this was not provided for by law in relation to teachers and applied only to students.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Schoolchildren will be taught how to calculate family budgets and enter into marriage contracts

In the upcoming academic year, schools will appear new subject — family studies. The course program consists of 34 academic hours, its development can be organized for students in grades 5-7 or 8-9. Family studies will be taught as part of the extracurricular course “Conversations about the Important.”

The course content includes such topics as motives for creating a family and getting married, family values ​​passed down from generation to generation, constructive interaction between children and brothers and sisters, respectful attitude towards older family members, comfort in the home, the importance of family holidays, equality of spouses in the family and others.

The classes will also cover family budgets, marriage contracts, social support measures for families with children, maternity capital and mortgages for young families.

At the same time, the authors highlighted topics that make sense to consider only in grades 8-9. Among them are choosing a life partner, competition between children of different ages and stepchildren in a family, the pros and cons of a young family with children living with their parents or relatives, and others.

Photo: Kirill Kalinnikov / RIA Novosti

At the same time, the new subject did not meet with 100% approval in the professional community. Thus, the teacher, history teacher Sergei Tsybulsky turned attention to the fact that not all children grow up in complete families and, perhaps, schoolchildren should be talked to not about ideals, but about the complexities of family life. However, in his opinion, this should be done by professional psychologists, not teachers.

Not everyone grows up in a complete and friendly family. And we will tell them how good it is when it is whole. We thus burst into someone else’s family and blow it up Sergey Tsybulskyteacher

The ability of family studies classes to instill traditional values ​​in children was also called into question. Oleg Apolikhin, the chief freelance specialist in reproductive health at the Russian Ministry of Health, stated, among other things, that the subject could even set children against such values. “A child never does what he is taught. Good thoughts can only be instilled by personal example,” he noted. And Anna Timofeeva, a representative of the Ministry of Education, went so far as to say that remindedthat “many of our teachers are not married themselves.” “What kind of value of family and the need to get married as students can they talk about?” she asked.

The subject of Life Safety will change its name

From September 1, instead of the lesson “Basics of Life Safety” (OBZH), a course “Basics of Security and Defense of the Homeland” will appear in Russian schools. As part of the course, schoolchildren will be told about measures to protect the population in emergency situations or the threat of war, will be taught how to use protective equipment, and will also be introduced to the structure of small arms and the provisions of general military regulations.

In June reported on the formation of a working group to develop the curriculum for the subject. It included representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Defense.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Schools to Return to Labor Classes

From the new academic year, labor lessons will return to Russian schools.

How told in the Ministry of Education, the subject program will include five compulsory modules and three optional ones. The first ones include “Production and Technology”, “Technology of Materials and Food Processing”, “Computer Graphics. Drawing”, “Robotics”, “3D Modeling, Prototyping, Modeling”. The optional modules include “Automated Systems”, “Animal Husbandry”, “Plant Growing”.

In the fifth, sixth and seventh grades, two hours a week will be allocated to the academic discipline, starting from the eighth grade – one hour.