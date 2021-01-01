The entry of 2021 brings with it several modifications in the retirement process. These include the increase in the retirement age as the main measure, although the average to be received for pensions will also increase or the calculation period will be modified according to the years of contributions.

New retirement age

The European Union (EU) indicated to Spain the need to adapt the retirement age to be able to face the payment of pensions. Therefore, in a process of delaying retirement until age 67 in 2027, pensioners who want to retire with 100% of their salary in 2021 must be at least 66 years old.

However, this will be the retirement age for people who have contributed for less than 37 years and 3 months, as Those who have contributed to the public coffers for a period longer than this time may retire at the age of 65.

Years of minimum contribution

The years of minimum contribution to be able to access the pension is one of the aspects that has not changed with the arrival of the new year. This means that It is maintained in 15 years, but it will be necessary that there are two years of contributions in the last 15 years prior to retirement.

Calculation of pensions

To calculate pensions, the contribution of the last 24 years of contributions will be used, compared to the 23 that were used in 2020. However, starting in 2022, there will be 25 the years to be taken into account to compute the amount to be received during retirement.

Partial retirements

The new norm implemented by Brussels obliges delay partial retirements until age 62 as long as they have been paid for at least 35 years and 3 months. If the contribution reaches 33 years old, it will be necessary to be 63 years old to be able to access partial retirement.

For its part, in the case of early retirements, the age is delayed until 64 years and the full pension can be collected as long as it has been contributed for 35 years. For each year in advance with respect to the retirement age, the regulatory base with which the remuneration is calculated will be reduced.

Increase in pensions

The approval of the General State Budgets for 2021 entails a 3.2% increase in money used to pay pensions, which will reach 163,297 million euros. This means that each retirement pension will increase, on average, 10.50 euros.