Madrid. A research team from Med-Uni Vienna in Austria discovered specific changes in a protein that drives the growth and spread of prostate cancer, which afflicts 20 percent of cases with incurable metastases.

Prostate cancers remain localized in most cases, giving affected individuals a good chance of survival. However, it has not yet been adequately explained why metastases occur in some people and not in others.

The study, recently published in the journal Molecular Cancer, opens new avenues of research on the role of the KMT2C protein in prostate cancer. It is a genetic component that functions as a regulator of central cellular processes. If it loses this regulatory ability due to typical disease-related mutations, it promotes the proliferation of the cancer gene MYC. This, in turn, causes cells to divide at a higher rate, fueling both the growth and spread of the disease.

“Our study provides new insights into the previously poorly understood transition from localized to terminally metastatic prostate cancer,” said study leader Lukas Kenner of the Department of Pathology at MedUni Vienna, among other institutions, stressing the importance of the work of research.

The knowledge gained about the effects of KMT2C mutations may also generate new impetus for the diagnosis and treatment of this cancer. Mutation status can be measured with a blood test, allowing early diagnosis of potentially aggressive progression in prostate cancers. In addition, MYC inhibitors could be used to prevent increased cell division and thus metastasis, and further scientific studies are expected to corroborate this.

“Since a high level of KMT2C mutation characterizes many types of cancer, such as breast, lung, colorectal, bladder and even skin, the results of our study have great potential in research, diagnosis and treatment. of malignant tumors in general”, he concluded.