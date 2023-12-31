Tel Aviv (agencies)

Yesterday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the government’s approval to appoint Minister Eli Cohen to the position of Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, replacing Minister Israel Katz, so that Katz would occupy the position of Foreign Minister in place of Cohen.

The Netanyahu government also decided that Minister Eli Cohen would continue to serve as a member of the Ministerial Committee for National Security Affairs (the Mini-Ministerial Council for Political and Security Affairs).

These changes in duties among Netanyahu's government ministers require the approval of the Knesset (Parliament).

In another context, the Israeli government approved, yesterday, the postponement of the elections for local authorities again, for the second time, to February 27, 2024. The original date for holding the elections was October 30, but it was postponed to January 30 due to the security situation, before it was postponed for the second time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, during the Cabinet session, that his recommendation is to hold local government elections at the end of February 2024.

Netanyahu's recommendation comes after the Israeli army warned the government, on Friday, that it would not be able to release 668 reservist soldiers, candidates in the local authorities elections, if they were held on their current date, January 30.