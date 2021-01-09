Riot games announced all the news that it has for its community during this 2021, no longer only League of Legends, but of Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and what we can expect in the field of its esports.

In an interview with one of the spokesmen of Riot games, Juan Jose Moreno ‘Riot Nebo’, we talk about the changes we will experience this year as well as the surprises they have in store for us.

No more inter-division promos! Well almost

Perhaps the biggest changes we saw were in the area of ​​competitive gameplay in League of Legends, because in the 2021 season there will no longer be the promotion series between divisions (from Gold III to Gold II, for example), although this will remain between ranks (from Gold to Platinum, to name a few).

In the same way, this change, in the competitive promotion series, will eliminate the protection in the descent between divisions: ‘If, when losing, you remain at 0 PL and lose again, you will descend to the immediately lower division‘.

But, What were the reasons for the team League of Legends will you make this decision?

We wanted the competitor to be friendlier, especially when it came to promos. We felt that it was not entirely fair and it punished the player a lot, especially those who play alone.

With this we want to make it a little more similar to the system we have in TFT, where points are accumulated and you go to the next division. Make it a little easier to climb and less frustrating.

It also won’t affect you as much if someone leaves the game

Another question that League of Legends will have in this new season was the mitigation of PL points when there is an AFK in your team: ‘If we detect inactivity in any player on your team, you will lose less PL for each loss (and the person in inactivity will lose more) depending on the course that the game took before the inactivity‘.

This will be measured by how your team fared before that player left the game. Certain conditions must be met for you to see this mitigation of LP loss reflected.

In the words of Riot Nebo: We want it to work in a good way, and not be something that can be abused. Therefore there is a weekly limit on how many games can have this PL loss mitigation.

Among other things (all changes can be read here), certain restrictions were also changed at the highest ranks: Diamond, Master, Grand Master and Challenger to give more dynamism to these accounts, and that they do not remain for a long time without entering games.

During the live we also heard news for the more casual fans, such as the announcement of 140 skins planned for 2021. That’s almost one skin per champion!

And speaking of champions, to Summoner’s Rift will come Viego, the Ruined King, to dominate the jungle.

Worlds 2021 in one of the most technological cities in China

Finally, and beware that we are only talking about League of Legends on PC, we can expect a Worlds 2021 incredible, which will surely take advantage of the immense technology it possesses Shenzhen in China.

Of course, they told us that by 2021 the format of holding the World Cup will be resumed in a tour of several cities.

Wild Rift finally arrives in Latin America!

As you read it, the mobile promise of League of Legends will come to Latin America in March, with much shorter games and the possibility of bringing the fun (and eventual frustrations) of the Crack in your pocket.

You just have to remember that these are almost two different games: all your progress in League of Legends from PC, cosmetics, RP, mini TFT legends, EVERYTHING is independent. You won’t see any of that in your Wild Rift account. It will be starting from scratch.

Oh, and that also means that the dynamics of the competitive will be different.

Teamfight Tactics doesn’t stop, especially in esports

Between all the bomb novelties, they also told us that this year the competitive TFT is going to be on fire. And it is that more regional events are planned than in 2020, instead of having a single international event (such as Worlds), TFT will focus on set events.

Professional players will qualify for different events in different world ranks.

Legends on Runeterra was not far behind

Finally, the card game of Riot games it will also have news for your community. Starting with the exploration of a new territory of Runeterra: Shurima. We already met Bilgewater and Targon, and now we will see characters like Renekton, Nasus and Azir.

As well as Aphelios, who with his dynamics will break the head of more than one.

There is no doubt that the community of all these titles will have a 2021 full of content and surprises that have yet to be revealed. Will you give any of them the opportunity this new year?



