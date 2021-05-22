Dubai (Union) – Dubai Ports World announced a number of changes in senior management positions in the UAE, as Abdullah bin Demethan was appointed to the position of Executive Director and General Manager of DP World – UAE Region and Jafza, taking over the duties of Mohammed Al-Muallem, who was promoted to the position of Vice President DP World Executive.





Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “DP World has been, and continues to be, a major part of Dubai’s economic success story, contributing to more than a third of the emirate’s GDP. Jebel Ali Port and Jafza each attract nearly a quarter of the foreign direct investment inflows into Dubai, which contributes to the creation of more than 135,000 jobs. I am fully confident that Abdullah bin Demethan, with his leadership capabilities, will transfer the stature of DP World – UAE Region to higher levels of growth. Here, I extend my sincere thanks to Muhammad al-Muallem for his pioneering achievements in his previous role, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new position. ”